Rep. Burgess Owens Mulls Seat on Appropriations

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, has emerged as a possible candidate in what had been a three-way race for a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, according to Roll Call.

Owens, a former NFL safety, would join Oregon's Lori Chavez-DeRemer, New York's Nick LaLota and North Carolina's Chuck Edwards in vying for the committee post.

Owens spokeswoman Emma Hall confirmed his potential interest in the seat, but noted he hasn't made a decision.

The spot on the committee became vacant when former Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, left Congress in mid-September to spend more time with his ailing wife, after she suffered a stroke, according to Roll Call.

In May, Stewart had first announced plans to resign his Utah seat due to his wife's illness. Stewart, a U.S. Air Force veteran and author, was first elected in 2012 and collaborated with Utah's Elizabeth Smart on a memoir about her kidnapping.

Stewart was raised as a potential nominee for U.S. director of national intelligence during former President Donald Trump's administration, The Associated Press noted.

It had been generally expected that the Republican Steering Committee would fill the seat in late September. However, it was delayed due to the government funding deadline and later the House's lack of a speaker.

Roll Call said it will be at least another week before the seat is filled.