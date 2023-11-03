×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: burgess owens | appropriations | nfl | speaker

Rep. Burgess Owens Mulls Seat on Appropriations

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 11:15 AM EDT

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, has emerged as a possible candidate in what had been a three-way race for a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, according to Roll Call.

Owens, a former NFL safety, would join Oregon's Lori Chavez-DeRemer, New York's Nick LaLota and North Carolina's Chuck Edwards in vying for the committee post.

Owens spokeswoman Emma Hall confirmed his potential interest in the seat, but noted he hasn't made a decision.

The spot on the committee became vacant when former Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, left Congress in mid-September to spend more time with his ailing wife, after she suffered a stroke, according to Roll Call.

In May, Stewart had first announced plans to resign his Utah seat due to his wife's illness. Stewart, a U.S. Air Force veteran and author, was first elected in 2012 and collaborated with Utah's Elizabeth Smart on a memoir about her kidnapping.

Stewart was raised as a potential nominee for U.S. director of national intelligence during former President Donald Trump's administration, The Associated Press noted.

It had been generally expected that the Republican Steering Committee would fill the seat in late September. However, it was delayed due to the government funding deadline and later the House's lack of a speaker.

Roll Call said it will be at least another week before the seat is filled.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, has emerged as a possible candidate in what had been a three-way race for a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, Roll Call is reporting.
burgess owens, appropriations, nfl, speaker
223
2023-15-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 11:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved