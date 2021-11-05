Build Back Better Won't Allow Funds for Religious Facilities

The Build Back Better Act prohibits the use of funds to renovate or improve "buildings or facilities that are used primarily for sectarian instruction or religious worship," Fox News reports.

According to the text of the legislation, "a recipient of funds" for infrastructure improvement "may not use the funds for modernization, renovation, or repair of facilities… that are primarily used for sectarian instruction or religious worship; or… in which a substantial portion of the functions of the facilities are subsumed in a religious mission."

The text does state that in general, "a recipient of funds under this subsection may use the funds only to acquire, construct, renovate, or otherwise physically improve the infrastructure of a building primarily used for the provision of child care services by a child care provider."

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., told Fox News that he proposed an amendment to the bill, but it failed to gain support during the markup performed by the House Ways and Means Committee.

"The congressman was disappointed that Democrats wouldn’t grant such a simple request to help our children during previous negotiations," Kelly’s spokesperson told Fox News. "His Religious Freedom Amendment was an inclusive bill that would have given parents greater choice and allow them to pick a child care service that was best for them."