Senate Parliamentarian Proves Further Hurdle for Dems on Spending Bill

Senate Democrats have another hurdle for the $1.7 trillion social spending bill, Politico reported on Friday.

Elizabeth MacDonough, parliamentarian of the U.S. Senate, is proving to be a roadblock to the "Build Back Better" Act.

The role of the Senate parliamentarian is to be a nonpartisan custodian who enforces edicts by the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.

On Dec. 16, the parliamentarian rejected a third attempt to implement immigration amnesty into the Biden's act, citing filibuster rule violations, according to NPR.

Further rulings from MacDonough will most likely change vital provisions in the version of the bill that's likely headed for a doomed Senate vote, per Politico.

Provisions regarding tax credits for union-built electric vehicles, caps on out-of-pocket costs for insulin, and student aid to illegal migrants are at jeopardy after review by the parliamentarian.

"We've got two issues: No Republican support," Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in a recent interview. "And then on top of all that, you've got the parliamentarian determining what is, in a sense, germane [and] what is incidental. And that makes it that much harder. A lot of people don't understand."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told "Fox News Sunday" on Dec. 19 that he would vote against the House version of the Biden administration's signature agenda.

"I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't. I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there," Manchin said. "This is a no."