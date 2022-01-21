White House Expects Only Dem Support for Smaller Social Spending Bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that, to the administration's knowledge, only Democrats are interested in passing the remnants of the "Build Back Better" Act, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Build Back Better" was marketed as the key agenda of the Biden administration. However, opposition in the Senate has stalled the program indefinitely.

"We have 50 votes in the Senate," Psaki said. "We're going to get as much — a big mountain-sized chunk, whatever you want to call it — as much as we can of the 'Build Back Better' agenda that we can get 50 votes for."

"Is there a proposal where there are 10 Republican [supporters]?" Psaki asked rhetorically. "I'm not aware of one. Maybe there is."

The decision to break the climate and social spending bill into smaller pieces of legislation came as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., shot down hopes for an omnibus solution in December 2021, Vox reported at the time.

Manchin opposed the high cost of "Build Back Better," citing concerns with rampant inflation. He also opposed several green energy policies and the recurring child tax payment without a work requirement, according to the Examiner.

Psaki added that she is not aware of any Republicans who would be supportive of the administration's child tax credit modifications or attempt to lower child care costs.

"If there are 10 Republicans who want to come [to] support the child tax credit or something else, great!" Psaki said. "None of us know why they're ceding the ground on supporting the lowering of child care costs to us, but so far, they have."