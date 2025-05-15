Vance: Have to 'Get Serious' About Domestic Spending Cuts

Vice President JD Vance confirmed to Blaze host Glenn Beck on Thursday that if the U.S. is going to have any kind of sustainable financial future, Congress will need to "get serious" about cutting domestic spending.

As congressional Republicans continue to work on a budget that will satisfy most members of both the House and Senate, critics have blasted the GOP for proposing new cuts across social services. Vance told Beck that he expects more cuts to come in the long-awaited "big, beautiful bill," but for the long term, weeding the fraud out of social services is critical.

"What no one talks about, and when I talk to [Elon Musk], and I talk to the DOGE folks, where they think they're gonna get the most cuts is in taking [off] illegal aliens and other people who are defrauding the Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security systems," Vance said.

Republicans in the House and the Senate are composed of different factions, with some saying increased revenue is the key to a balanced budget, while others are pushing spending cuts. Vance said the answer is probably both.

"The president also believes, Glenn, and he's right about that, that if you cut the trade deficit or you raise revenue through tariffs, that you actually go a long way to making the country on a more sustainable fiscal pathway as well," Vance said, adding, "But you're right. You can't do it without cutting domestic spending."

Vance concluded by acknowledging the Democrats will fight the GOP on every cut they try to make, but services will become insolvent if steps aren't taken. "We're going to have to do it and get serious about it," Vance said. "We're making that as clear to congressional leaders as possible. But look, knock on wood here, I think that once we get the final package out of the House and the Senate, we're going to have something that's serious on budget cutting."