Bud Cummins to Newsmax: DOJ Ignored Evidence on Bidens in 2018

Former federal prosecutor Bud Cummins told Newsmax on Thursday he approached the Department of Justice in 2018 with explosive allegations of corruption involving President Joe Biden during his time as vice president and his son, Hunter.

"I was approached when I was working in Washington, D.C., by some intermediaries," Cummins told "American Agenda." "And they basically said this: The prosecutor general of Ukraine [Yuriy Lutsenko] has documentary evidence and witness statements that demonstrate corruption on the part of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.

"They asked me to try to arrange a discreet and quiet meeting between the prosecutor general of Ukraine and the attorney general of the United States or a high-level law enforcement representative in the United States."

Cummins said he tried to do that. The New York Post reported Sunday that Cummins first reported the allegations to then-New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman on Oct. 4, 2018, in an email claiming he had evidence that Joe Biden had "exercised influence to protect" his son's Ukrainian employer [Burisma] "in exchange for payments to Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Joe Biden."

"The DOJ said they'd get back to me, and they never did," he said. "They stonewalled."

Cummins said he later learned the DOJ began an investigation of him.

"I learned just a few months ago that a year after this interchange where I tried to offer this meeting with Lutsenko to the DOJ, the Southern District of New York actually issued a subpoena to Apple to get my data from Apple.

"I think they similarly subpoenaed information from Rudy Giuliani and Victoria Toensing, other lawyers who later after my attempts got involved in trying to ferret out the information related to Ukraine. [The DOJ] decided to investigate us but they didn't investigate the evidence of corruption at the high level of our government, which is pretty concerning."

Even though Berman was an appointee of former President Donald Trump, Cummins said his office has the same type of career bureaucrats that are in the DOJ, and the FBI is the same way, proving to him the agencies have been "politically weaponized in ways we didn't imagine what's possible in this country."

Cummins said he is not sure if Joe Biden directly received money from the information he provided, but he said he knows Hunter Biden did and wants to know why.

"I don't know if Joe Biden received money, but I know his son received a lot of money, and nobody's ever explained to me, and I think it's incumbent on them to do it today," he said.

"Why would anybody legitimately pay Hunter Biden that money? What legitimate services did Hunter Biden have to offer a pro-Russian oil and gas company in Ukraine? Or are these Chinese companies? Somebody needs to ask those questions."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!