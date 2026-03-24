House GOP Hopes States Will Adopt Own SAVE America Act

As the SAVE America Act remains stalled in the Senate, House Republicans are hoping states will pass their own version of the bill.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., chair of the House Administration Committee, is proposing legislation that would provide federal tax dollars to states that implement voter identification laws and require proof of citizenship for voter registration, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Safeguarding American Vote Eligibility Act would require every state to implement those requirements.

Steil's proposal would also offer grants to states to conduct postelection audits, upgrade infrastructure to speed up vote counting and share voter data with federal agencies and other states, according to a document obtained by the Examiner.

The SAVE America Act does not currently have enough votes to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to break a legislative filibuster.

Senators have proposed a reconciliation package to prioritize funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and potentially include elements of the SAVE America Act.

President Donald Trump has indicated he could accept a $5 billion cut in ICE funding in exchange for passage of the SAVE America Act, underscoring his effort to use the funding fight as leverage for broader policy changes.

Budget reconciliation is a special Senate process that allows certain tax and spending measures to pass with a simple majority rather than the usual 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster, though it is restricted to budget-related provisions.