×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bruce westerman | gop | house | natural resources | climate change

Rep. Westerman: Climate Change Not Top Concern of House Panel

Rep. Westerman: Climate Change Not Top Concern of House Panel
Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) speaks at a House Republican news conference on energy policy at the U.S. Capitol. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 17 November 2022 06:08 PM EST

The incoming chair of the House Natural Resources Committee said the fight against climate change will not be the panel's sole focus.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said on a conference call with reporters Thursday that "promoting a cleaner, healthier environment (as it) involves carbon in the atmosphere is a priority of mine, but there's much more to the environment than carbon in the atmosphere," The Hill reported.

Westerman said he sees common ground in working with Democrats, who will be in the minority in the House for the first time in four years. Westerman, who will succeed Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., noted the issues of forestry, such as the Save Our Sequoias Act, a bill he backed in the House, and reforms to environmental and energy permitting, a concern of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

He said permitting reform is "an opportunity where we could hopefully work together and get more Democrats on board."

Westerman, though, said the committee would push back on Biden administration energy policies, especially those regarding fossil fuels, which likely will anger Democrats.

"I don't want to get boxed into saying it's a committee about the climate or even a committee about the environment but about good stewardship of our natural resources," Westerman said.

Related stories

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The incoming chair of the House Natural Resources Committee said the fight against climate change will not be the panel's sole focus.
bruce westerman, gop, house, natural resources, climate change
229
2022-08-17
Thursday, 17 November 2022 06:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved