Tom Jones: Conservatives - Don't Trust Big Pharma

OPINION

Even as corporations-gone-woke like Bud Light, Target, Disney, and others face the wrath of liberty-loving patriots across the country, there is one industry that has so far managed to avoid the consequences of choosing woke leftist political activity over serving the American people. That industry is big pharma.

At the American Accountability Foundation, we hold liberal officials and progressive companies that are harming Americans to account.

Big Pharma meets that standard. Here is why:

Big pharma is a massive industry - in 2022 alone, Big Pharma revenue reached $1.48 trillion – and, as research by the American Accountability Foundation reveals, they use their money to push America to the left.

Here are just a few examples:

Big pharma companies donated more than $5.9 million to Joe Biden’s campaign, more than 4 times the amount donated to Donald Trump.

According to a report that the American Accountability Foundation conducted relying on public disclosures, PhRMA supports groups that favor amnesty for illegal immigrants, such as LULAC and UnidosUS (formerly known as National Council of La Raza). Contributions to pro-amnesty groups total $180,000 from 2017 to 2021.

Our research showed that in Washington DC, PhRMA’s federal PAC has contributed $396,750 to liberal candidates and committees that support them between 2017 and 2022.

We also found PhRMA contributed a staggering over $4 million to major national 527 organizations that support liberal candidates such as the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), the Democratic Attorney Generals Association (DAGA), and other similar 527 groups that are active in state elections.

This same report showed that PhRMA contributed over $5.2 million to organizations that either supported COVID-19vaccine mandates or that called for the removal of social media accounts that countered the pro-vax narrative.

And according to the Federal Election Commission, PhRMA’s Better Government Committee PAC gave big to Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., in December 2023, the latest report available. The amount they gave to Republican Senators in December? Zero.

But even as Big Pharma directs their money to crushing conservatives and everything we stand for, the industry has the audacity to lobby Republicans on Capitol Hill to do their dirty work on legislation.

It’s time for conservatives to stand up for themselves.

Republicans should not help Big Pharma.

This industry has chosen to align themselves with the worst of the radical left’s agenda and have no right to demand we help them. If Big Pharma wants to spend their money on things like amnesty for illegal aliens and child sex operations, we should not be helping them get more of it.

Not only is saying no to Big Pharma the right thing to do, but it would also be a winner for Republicans.

One scandal after another, from Purdue Pharma starting the opioid crisis ravaging this country to a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary pleading guilty to mislabelling drugs, have earned big pharma the hatred of the American people.

In polls, big pharma ranks dead last behind the federal government, the media, and even lawyers. So why should Republicans do a favor to an unpopular industry that is funding our opponents?

From both a moral perspective, and a political perspective, the call of the moment is clear: It’s time for Republicans to say no to big pharma.

Tom Jones leads American Accountability Foundation Action. He has two decades of political, policy, research, and investigations experience serving in senior legislative and investigatory positions on Capitol Hill as a Senate staffer and as an opposition researcher for campaigns at the local, state-wide, and presidential level. He has served as the legislative director for Sen. Ron Johnson, ran the opposition research program for Cruz for President, and previously as a senior policy adviser to Sen. Jim DeMint. During his time with Senator DeMint, he was part of the oversight team that helped Senator DeMint and his colleagues successfully ban Congressional earmarks.

Contact: Tom@AAFAction.org