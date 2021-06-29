Mo Brooks: 'I Do Not Trust CNN to Be Honest or Truthful'

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., ripped into CNN, saying it lies through its teeth and can’t be trusted.

His comments came during an exchange with CNN host Jim Acosta and were later echoed in a tweet by Brooks.

Acosta approached the congressman, who was preparing to leave the Capitol, on a bicycle. Acosta posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account.

"You take the bike to work, huh?" Acosta is heard saying.

Brooks replies: "Sometimes."

Acosta then asks: "Congressman, is there any way we can get you to talk about Jan. 6?"

Brooks replies: "I do not do interviews with CNN because I do not trust CNN to be honorable or truthful."

Acosta asks if Brooks still believes antifa was behind the attack on the Capitol.

Brooks says: "I already said what I’m going to say… I don’t trust you all to be truthful or honest."

Acosta then asks: "Can you tell us if you regret what you said on Jan. 6?"

Brooks replies: I do not trust CNN to be honest or truthful."

Acosta tells Brooks, as the congressman prepares to ride away, their exchange is on video.

And Acosta maintains he is asking fair questions.

Brooks says: "You guys will lie through your teeth at any chance you get."

Acosta tweeted the video of their exchange on Saturday and wrote: "Coming up later this hour… we tried to speak to GOP House members about their bogus January 6th conspiracy theories. Congressman Mo Brooks would not comment and rode off on his bicycle…"

And Brooks on Monday shot back with a tweet of his own: "I won’t do interviews with Fake News @CNN. They cannot be trusted to be honorable or truthful. They lie through their teeth every chance they get."

Brooks told Newsmax on Jan. 6 that he knew of intelligence prior to the attack that antifa was planning to impersonate Trump supporters in Washington and storm the U.S. Capitol, and also that there is evidence that the leftist militant group was present during violence that broke out in the halls of Congress.