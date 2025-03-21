WATCH TV LIVE

Britain, Germany Issue Warnings About Traveling to US

Friday, 21 March 2025 09:04 PM EDT

Britain and Germany have in recent weeks revised their guidance for citizens traveling to the United States to include a warning that anyone found breaking its entry rules could face arrest or detention.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump has announced a number of immigration-related executive orders that focus on stricter border policy, tighter visa vetting procedures and a crackdown on undocumented migrants in the United States.

On Wednesday, Germany updated its U.S. travel advisory to emphasize that a visa or entry waiver does not guarantee entry after several Germans were detained at the border recently.

Current British travel advice for the United States published online by Britain's foreign office stated:

"You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

Archived versions of the same website showed that at the beginning of February, the guidance had only stated: "The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules."

The foreign office declined to comment on the reason for the revision or confirm when exactly it took place. It said its travel advice was designed to help people make decisions and the advice was constantly kept under review.

Earlier this month, in response to media reports that a woman had been detained for more than 10 days at the border over a possible breach of her visa conditions, the Foreign Office confirmed it was providing support to a British national detained in the United States.

The woman has since returned to Britain, local media reported. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

