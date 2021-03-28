Dick Morris: Biden 'Bribed' Sen. Manchin, Giving Wife $166K Job

President Joe Biden giving the wife of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Gayle Manchin, 73, a "$166,000-a-year job" amounts to a bribe for the one moderate Biden has to turn against the filibuster, according to presidential strategist Dick Morris.

"Bribery is what's going on in Washington, bribery and corruption," Morris told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "Joe Biden has bribed Joe Manchin, the senator from West Virginia, who is the key vote on the filibuster, and he's bribed him by giving his wife a $166,000-a-year job on the Appalachian Regional Commission, which is a presidential appointment. And she can now serve on the board, make $166,000.

"Her salary just about equals what Manchin gets as a senator, and that's outrageous."

Newsmax has reached out to Sen. Manchin's office in Washington, D.C., for a response to the appointment representing a potential conflict of interest, but has yet to hear back.

Morris noted to host John Catsimatidis, "the timing is so suspicious," because it came "2 or 3 days" after Manchin "decided to vote to confirm [Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl] Biden decided to give his wife a $166,000-a-year job."

"If that isn't bribery, if that doesn't stink to high heaven, I don't know what does," Morris said.

Manchin was the 1 Democrat who might have held out against confirming Kahl, but ultimately, Manchin is going to "cave-in" on ending the legislative filibuster in the Senate that requires 60 votes instead of a simple majority.

Manchin would cast the 50th vote with Democrats and independents against 50 Republicans, and Vice President Kamala Harris would hold the tiebreaking vote under Senate rules.

"I think that Manchin is going to cave-in now on the filibuster, and the Democrats will be able to pass anything they damn well want with 51 votes in the Senate," Morris told Catsimatidis. "Absolute power corrupts absolutely."

Morris said this should be "big, banner headlines" all over the place and "page 1 news."

"They did it on Friday night, so they're pretty sure that nobody will see it," Morris said. "It's absolutely buried in the news and it's probably the most significant thing since Biden took the oath of office."

In a salute to a long-held communist mantra, Morris said, Democrats needed to win just 1 election to take absolute power.

"The Democrats have won one election, and they are moving quickly to eliminate the ability for them ever to be deposed," Morris concluded. "The main thing they’re doing is H.R. 1 or Senate 1, the bill in each house. They call it the voting rights act. What it is is the voting fraud act.

"It not only enables massive voting fraud, it does not permit the states to regulate the fraud. If the states try to regulate it, the federal law will preempt it."