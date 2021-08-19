Rep. Brian Mast to Newsmax: Afghanistan 'New Terrorist, Jihadist Club Med'

The "morons" in the Biden administration have effectively created the "most well-equipped Taliban in the history of the Taliban" by failing to remove or destroy weapons left behind by the surrendered Afghan military, according to Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., on Newsmax.

"We just created the new terrorist training ground, the new terrorist, jihadist Club Med of Afghanistan for anybody that wants to come in," Mast told Thursday's "Spicer & Co." "It's going to be controlled by the Taliban.

"Layer that on top of the most open U.S. border in the history of our country, and the fact we've already caught terrorists there."

Mast added to co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith that the jails in Afghanistan are releasing jihadists with an ax to grind against the U.S. for its 20-year war.

"They are people that were in jails, being questioned by the U.S. in the harshest possible ways for the last decade or more, that now think they were freed by God so they can now go out there and seek their retribution," he added. "I think that's not hyperbolic whatsoever."

Mast is more than a concerned Republican congressman. He is a double amputee who lost his legs and his left index finger when he took a wrong step on a roadside bomb in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Sept. 19, 2010, while clearing a path for U.S. Army Rangers.

Mast ridiculed the "total Democrat donkey crap that they're spewing" in the Biden administration, blaming former President Donald Trump for the Taliban taking over the country again, securing U.S.-supplied weapons from the surrendering Afghan military.

Mast claimed the Taliban takeover would have "absolutely not" been inevitable had Biden followed Trump's plan of taking out Americans and Afghan allies first, then securing and removing the weapons and destroying the bases.

"[Biden] chose to do it completely a-- backwards, he chose to say, 'Let's get the people with the guns out of there before the people who need protection,'" Mast added. "That makes no sense whatsoever."

If Biden knew the Taliban would take over, he was negligent in leaving the weapons behind for them.

"What moron made the decision to say, 'Let's leave arms, munitions, armor, surface to air assets, air assets' you name it," Mast continued. "'Let's leave those things and create the most well-equipped Taliban in the history of the Taliban."

Mast said the Biden administration's withdrawal plan left the Taliban with "air superiority" when it needs to fly Americans and Afghan allies and refugees out of the country.

"It's an enormous threat," Mast said, rebuking the U.S. for its reluctance to re-extend its forces outside of the airport.

"The reason for that is, the most important thing for this administration is optics — not the safety of U.S. personnel, not the safety of those that helped us, not the safety of those Marines or others on the ground," Mast concluded. "It is the optics of this situation, and that puts everybody in the most possible danger."

