GOP Rep. Mast: Biden's 'Words as Hollow as His Heart, Head'

President Joe Biden vowed retribution to the ISIS-K terrorists behind the suicide bombing in Kabul on Thursday, but Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said he does not "believe a single word that comes out of that man's mouth."

"I've got a lot of rage going through me and truly, against this president," Mast told CNN's "The Situation Room."

Mast, a U.S. veteran of the Afghanistan war who lost both his legs in an improvised explosive device (IED), said he had already shed tears for the more than a dozen U.S. service members who were killed Thursday by a pair of suicide bombers outside of the Kabul airport.

Biden vowed to the terror masterminds of ISIS-K, saying, "We will hunt you down and make you pay," but Mast was left uninspired by the "hollow" words.

"It's hollow," Mast told CNN. "His words are as hollow as his heart and his head. That's the truth of it. All of this goes back to missteps from the very beginning. You look at everything that's gone on here.

"They've been messaging for the last week the exact opposite of what's going on in the world."

Mast rebuked Biden for having capitulated to the Taliban demands to complete the withdrawal by the Aug. 31 deadline, saying the president was "intimidated" by the our enemy.

"He said today he wasn't going to be intimidated," Mast said. "This happened precisely because he was intimidated. Every step he has taken has been because he was intimidated along the way.

"He's been worried about optics along the way."

Mast said he is frustrated, sad, angry, and unwilling to listen to anything from Biden at this point.

"I could break things over what I'm seeing on this," Mast added. "And I don't believe a single word that comes out of that man's mouth."