Rep. Mast: Cabinet Won't Remove Biden, Impeachment 'Should Be Considered'

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said Sunday that no member of the President Joe Biden’s Cabinet will advocate to remove him citing the 25th Amendment, leaving impeachment as "something that should be considered.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Mast asserted Biden committed “no less than 10,000 counts of reckless endangerment” against Americans in Afghanistan.

“No member of the Cabinet is going to push for the 25th Amendment so I would say that one is out,” Mast said, referring to the removal of a president if he’s no longer able to do the job.

“Impeachment is absolutely something that should be considered,” he declared.

“We absolutely need to look at what is the truth about the phone call with [Afghanistan[ President [Ashraf] Ghani.”

According to Reuters, neither appeared aware of or prepared for the immediate danger of the entire country falling to insurgents when that last call was made.

“We know the Taliban is a sworn enemy of America and I would consider the manipulation of intelligence giving aid and comfort to the enemy, all …of those things are part of what meets the constitutional definition of treason and then you go beyond that and talk about impeachment,” he said.

“I think we all know prior to any changes in the majorities of House and Senate you would not see anything move on impeachment,” he added.

“They would not allow such a thing to come to committee to have any of those questions. That's the reality of what's going on on the ground. [Biden is] hollow, his decisions are empty and void of wisdom and across the board we see aggressors that he's dealing with, maybe there's an element of dementia that we might hear for years to come."

“But at minimum the man appears schizophrenic with the statements in one camera and directly changing in front of the camera on different day or day after that or what members of the Cabinet are saying, there definitely has to be schizophrenia there,” he alleged.

He also slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrats for only caring about Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar social program.

“Speaker Pelosi had members of Congress back about a week ago to not touch anything related to Afghanistan and not say a word about it and not even to thereafter allow to read the names of those that were killed in Afghanistan a few days after she called all members back,” he complained.

“None of that occurred. It was simply to pass a $3-4 trillion spending bill and take the rights away to conduct their election laws… That's where their head is at.”

