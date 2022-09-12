Former CNN Anchor Stelter to Discuss 'Threats to Democracy' as Harvard Fellow

Former CNN host Brian Stelter is joining Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy.

The recently fired Stelter will be the fall 2022 Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, the school announced.

Stelter will convene a series of discussions about "threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media," the school said.

"These discussions with media leaders, policy makers, politicians, and Kennedy School students, fellows, and faculty will help deepen public and scholarly understanding about the current state of the information ecosystem and its impacts on democratic governance," the announcement said.

Stelter took to Twitter to announce his plans.

"Personal news: I'm joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School. This fall I'll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home!" Stelter tweeted.

One of CNN's most vituperative hosts, Stelter was fired last month and his media affairs show "Reliable Sources" canceled by new CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who reportedly has been trying to return the network to its more mainstream and newsgathering roots.

During his final "Reliable Sources" broadcast Aug. 21, Stelter said that it was not partisan to stand up for decency, democracy, and dialogue.

"It's not partisan to stand up to demagogues," he said. "It's required. It's patriotic. We must make sure we don't give platforms to those who are lying to our faces. But we also must make sure we are representing the total spectrum of debate and representing what's going on in the country and the world."

Axios reported Monday that Stelter, 37, sees the fellowship as bringing the "Reliable Sources" show to campus, with longer discussions about media and democracy than on TV.

Stelter has been criticized by former President Donald Trump's supporters for his partisan coverage of the former chief executive. The host has shared anti-Trump posts on his Twitter feed.

He previously was a media reporter at The New York Times before joining CNN.