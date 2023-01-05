Sicknick's Girlfriend Sues Trump, 2 Attackers for $10M

On the eve of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol, the longtime girlfriend of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick has sued former President Donald Trump for $10 million.

The lawsuit was filed by a trio of lawyers that includes Mark Zaid, the attorney for the whistleblower that spurred the first impeachment of Trump in 2019, and tweeted in January 2017 just days after Trump's inauguration "the coup has started."

Sandra Garza's lawsuit also targets the two charged with assaulting Sicknick during the storming of the Capitol — Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, who both took plea deals — claiming wrongful death and conspiracy to violate civil rights.

"President Trump clearly and unequivocally stated that Americans should 'peacefully and patriotically' make their voices heard," a spokesperson for Trump emailed Axios in a statement. "President Trump is immune from frivolous attacks and will continue to be fully focused on his mission to Make America Great Again."

While Democrats and mainstream media have repeatedly claimed Sicknick died while serving during the riot, Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes, according to The Washington Post.

"Through his words and conduct, Defendant Trump endorsed and ratified the violent actions of the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol, including Defendants Khater and Tanios," the lawsuit claims.

"Before directing the mob to the U.S. Capitol, Defendant Trump instructed them to 'fight like hell' and declared that 'you're allowed to go by very different rules' and 'you have to show strength,'" the lawsuit read, taking talking points from the now-defunct House Jan. 6 Select Committee.

"Defendant Trump intended these words to be taken literally," and "intentionally riled up the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and attack those who opposed them.

"The violence that followed, and the injuries that violence caused, including the injuries sustained by Officer Sicknick and his eventual death, were reasonable and foreseeable consequences of Defendant Trump's words and conduct."

Garza claims she and Sicknick were supporters of Trump before the riot.

Tanios and Khater faced charges for assaulting police officers with chemical sprays.

The lawsuit does not name Ray Epps, who admitted in a text message on Jan. 6: "I orchestrated it" — referring to the mass of protesters at the front lines of the storming of the Capitol — according to House Jan. 6 Select Committee transcripts. Also, Epps was been seen in myriad videos from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 before the riot, urging people to "go into the Capitol."