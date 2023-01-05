Rep. Mast to Newsmax: McCarthy Taking Power Out of Speaker Office

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., says Kevin McCarthy has his vote because "he's taking power out of the speaker of the House and empowering individual members of Congress."

"He's not Mitch McConnell. He's not Paul Ryan, and he's certainly not Nancy Pelosi. And he's not John Boehner. He's very different than all these individuals," Mast told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." on Thursday after McCarthy had just lost his tenth round of voting in his bid for the position.

"He opposed the $1.7 trillion bill that McConnell sent over, which was one of the worst pieces of legislation on Christmas Eve, or any time, to send over here. He allows all these individuals to be heard and actually worked with them, which is totally different than how John Boehner operated.

"He would have thrown everybody out on their can and said, 'Hey, you know, I'm not interested in working with you on these kinds of things.' Paul Ryan — he used the Rules Committee that we're speaking about before to block things like the term limits bill from ever coming to the floor for a vote.

"Kevin McCarthy is not those people," he added. "He's the individual that's having this discussion, having this dialogue, moving things to change the way that Washington fundamentally functions by taking power out of the office of the speaker of the House and empowering the individual members of Congress."

McCarthy needs 218 votes to be voted in although that number could change if members withdraw their votes. House Republicans failed to elect a speaker for the third day Thursday, freezing business in the chamber.

The current bid for a House speaker is now the longest speaker contest in 164 years.

McCarthy has reportedly proposed major concessions to the group of hard-line Republicans who have derailed his bid, including agreeing to propose a rule change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker.

