Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Congress Isn't Discussing Urgent Matters of War

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., warned on Wednesday that Congress is not collaborating on or discussing urgent matters such as "whether we are on the precipice of World War III or even a thermonuclear war."

Mast's comments to Newsmax came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress.

Members clapped and praised Zelenskyy's speech, but nothing happened afterward, the congressman said on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"You saw the applause in the auditorium after Zelenskyy spoke," Mast added. "Right after that, the screen went blank, everybody got up and they went their own ways."

"And you know what's not happening in government later today, or tomorrow — the rest of this week? Your members — of your Foreign Affairs Committee — that I sit on, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, or the whole House of Representatives and Senate, they're not getting together to say, 'Hey, what about everything that Zelenskyy said? Will we support [this] in Congress and [the] Senate and [the] House?'"

"Just as there are red lines for the United States of America with chemical weapons or anything else, and this hasn't happened from the beginning of the war. Your government does not collaborate, and it is negligent in planning the foreign affairs of our country."

According to Fox News on Wednesday, the White House said it would continue to oppose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden "continues to believe that a no-fly zone would be escalatory" and "could prompt a war with Russia."