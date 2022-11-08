×
Tags: brian kemp | stacie abrams | georgia

Kemp Beats Abrams, Reelected Georgia Governor

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:02 PM EST

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defeated Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, Newsmax projects in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race.

Kemp clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.

Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, was hoping to be the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she were to win. She sought to avenge a defeat that she acknowledged while refusing to use the word “concede,” saying Kemp abused his prior position as secretary of state to raise barriers to voting.

Kemp, 59, seemed on shaky ground among Republicans after the 2020 presidential election, when Trump blamed him for not doing enough to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow win in Georgia. Trump helped lure former U.S. Sen. David Perdue into a primary challenge to Kemp, whom he called a “complete and total failure”.

But Kemp motored away from Perdue during the GOP primary, winning nearly 74% of the vote. Kemp patiently explained his election actions to Republicans even as he used his office to sign conservative-pleasing bills loosening gun laws, cutting taxes and banning “divisive concepts” in schools.

While many incumbents are weakened by serious primary challenges, Kemp appeared to be strengthened. Trump's attacks gave Kemp credibility with the narrow margin of Georgia voters who are willing to consider voting for either party, a largely white, college educated and suburban demographic.

Newsmax staffer Jack Gournell contributed.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Politics
254
Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

