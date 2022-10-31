AJC-University of Georgia Poll: GOP Gov. Kemp Still Ahead of Abrams

Incumbent Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp holds a 7-point lead over Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams in the gubernatorial election with just a week left before the election, according to the latest poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The poll, which was conducted by University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs, shows Kemp as having the support of just over half the state's voters, but his lead has dipped slightly from a survey released earlier this month by AJC and the Georgia News Collaborative.

Here's how the numbers break down.

Kemp: 51%.

Abrams: 44%.

Libertarian Shane Hazel: 2%.

In the previous poll:

Kemp: 51%.

Abrams: 41%.

Hazel: 2%.

The poll also found that Kemp has the support of almost all Republicans, 96%, and almost two-out-of-three voters over the age of 65. Kemp also holds the lead with white voters, men, and those with a high school degree or less; Abrams wins more support among women, Black voters, as well as those with a college degree or more.

The University of Georgia surveyed 1,022 Georgia voters from October 16-27 with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.