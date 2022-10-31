×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian kemp | georgia | stacey abrams | poll

AJC-University of Georgia Poll: GOP Gov. Kemp Still Ahead of Abrams

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 05:31 PM EDT

Incumbent Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp holds a 7-point lead over Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams in the gubernatorial election with just a week left before the election, according to the latest poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The poll, which was conducted by University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs, shows Kemp as having the support of just over half the state's voters, but his lead has dipped slightly from a survey released earlier this month by AJC and the Georgia News Collaborative.

Here's how the numbers break down.

  • Kemp: 51%.
  • Abrams: 44%.
  • Libertarian Shane Hazel: 2%.

In the previous poll:

  • Kemp: 51%.
  • Abrams: 41%.
  • Hazel: 2%.

The poll also found that Kemp has the support of almost all Republicans, 96%, and almost two-out-of-three voters over the age of 65. Kemp also holds the lead with white voters, men, and those with a high school degree or less; Abrams wins more support among women, Black voters, as well as those with a college degree or more.

The University of Georgia surveyed 1,022 Georgia voters from October 16-27 with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Incumbent Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp holds a 7-point lead over Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams in the gubernatorial election with just a week left before the election, according to the latest poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
brian kemp, georgia, stacey abrams, poll
189
2022-31-31
Monday, 31 October 2022 05:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved