Kemp Orders Special Election After Ga. Lawmaker Nabbed for Stealing Drugs

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an order over the holiday weekend to create a special election for the recently vacated state House seat of Danny Rampey, who stepped down from his newly elected post after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex.

The special election for Rampey's district (No. 116), which is traditionally controlled by Republican lawmakers, will take place Jan. 31.

Just two months ago, Rampey had been elected to a state House seat, after corralling nearly 18,500 votes; and during the summer primaries, Rampey ran unopposed within GOP circles.

The alleged incident involving Rampey took place at the Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center, where Rampey managed operations at the family-owned facility.

Magnolia Estates offers assisted living and short-term respite care, according to reports.

The Barrow County Detention Center reports that more than 19 felony counts have been filed against Rampey, 67, including the following charges:

Unauthorized distribution or possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary and exploitation.

Intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons, and residents.

According to the Washington Examiner, Rampey had been "under pressure" to resign from his elected post, or face a possible suspension if taking office when Georgia's new House convenes next week.

"[Rampey's] withdrawal will ensure his constituents have a voice in this session of the General Assembly after the special election is held," state House Speaker Jan Jones, R-Ga., and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns, also a Republican, said in a joint statement.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told the Examiner that Rampey's legal troubles coincided with his office receiving a phone call from a family member housed at the Magnolia Estates assisted living center.

"They had suspected that some narcotics were missing from the resident's room," Smith said to the Examiner. "We got information from the family that they had set up a recording device and recorded their room as they left, and when they did, they found that Rampey had come into the room unannounced and took some narcotics from a bedside table, which was recorded."

From there, the sheriff's office confirmed to the Examiner it set up a similar sting operation, and allegedly caught Rampey in the act of stealing a controlled substance.

Heading into the new year, Georgia's Republican Party controls the offices of the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and both chambers of the state legislature.

Also, within the state, the Republicans have owned the governor's office, House, and Senate "trifecta" since 2005.