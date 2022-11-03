Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Is Biden Expecting Mules to Deliver Ballots?

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's claim that it might take days to determine the outcome of the midterm congressional elections is "absolutely not the way it's supposed to work."

"If you go back in history, we have always known most of these elections where the results were given before the night was out, that very same day that the election was," Babin said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"For him to say something like that it makes one wonder: Is that in order to give the mules time to deliver their ballots in the middle of the night, in the middle of the early morning hours?" he added.

Referencing the Judeo-Christian Ten Commandments, Babin said "Thou shalt not bear false witness" is a commandment, suggesting that would be something the self-described Catholic Biden would be obliged to heed.

"We've heard this president over and over and over again demonize people across the aisle from him, and we heard former President [Barack] Obama talk about how we should not be demonizing because it creates ill will," the Texas Republican said.

"Yet the very next day [Biden] demonized the MAGA crowd, the Republican Party and anyone else who believes in small government and open records. He is hypocrite-in-chief, there is no question about it. Wouldn't want to be standing next to him on Judgment Day."

Though inflation and the economy currently top the list of voter concerns, the southern border crisis is not far behind. While the Biden administration fails to secure the border, Democrats in Congress are working to pass a massive election overhaul bill — H.R. 1 — that would change certain voting laws to allow illegal immigrants to vote in U.S. elections and essentially cancel out American votes, according to The Federalist. The bill passed the House in March 2021 and has not yet been acted on by the Senate.

"I see this is as an enormous problem, and I think most American citizens out there that simply don't have the blinders on and can see what's happening, know that there's going to be an opportunity on Nov. 8, in less than a week, to go and remedy this situation, at least in the House and in the U.S. Senate," Babin said.

"And then in '24 to be able to get these Democrats, these woke hypocrites, out of the White House so that we can start really putting in some solutions."

