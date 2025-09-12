Justice Kavanaugh: Liberty Depends on Separation of Powers

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh hailed the brilliance of America's system of government Thursday, stressing that liberty depends on separating power among the three branches as he addressed a packed audience in Waco, Texas, in honor of Kenneth Starr.

Kavanaugh said avoiding a concentration of power was a central goal of the Constitution's framers, citing the grievances they listed against King George III in the Declaration of Independence.

"The framers recognized, in a way that I think is brilliant, that preserving liberty requires separating the power," Kavanaugh told the crowd of about 2,500 at the Ken Starr Lecture Series, according to The Associated Press. "No one person or group of people should have too much power in our system."

Alice Starr, widow of the former Baylor University president, solicitor general, independent counsel, and federal judge, introduced Kavanaugh and praised him as a man of "complete integrity," KWTX-TV reported. Kavanaugh credited his former boss as a guiding force in his career, calling Starr a mentor who remained committed to law and principle despite fierce criticism.

The lecture series was established to honor Starr, who died in 2022 after an extensive career in public service and education.

Although a native of Washington, D.C., Kavanaugh spoke warmly of his ties to Texas, including his wife's Texas upbringing and his years working for President George W. Bush. He recounted trips to Bush's ranch in Crawford, where the former president famously led staffers on 3-mile runs in the summer heat, handing out "100 degrees" T-shirts to those who finished.

Kavanaugh also shared stories from his time in the White House, recalling Bush's steady leadership after the 9/11 attacks and memorable meetings abroad — including a Vatican visit where Pope John Paul II blessed America while accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Holding up his well-worn pocket Constitution, Kavanaugh told the audience he views his role on the court like an umpire, striving for fairness, consistency, and humility in the face of criticism.

While the event inside the Highlands Gym was lighthearted and warmly received, about 50 protesters gathered across the street in a roped-off area. They carried signs expressing disapproval of recent Supreme Court rulings, particularly those viewed as deferring to President Donald Trump, who appointed Kavanaugh in 2018. The demonstrations remained peaceful and did not interrupt the event.

Moderated by MCC history professor Ashley Cruseturner, the discussion returned repeatedly to the enduring lessons of the Constitution. Kavanaugh said the founders' insistence on divided powers continues to safeguard liberty today.

"Our system was designed to ensure no one has too much power," he said. "That is the genius of the Constitution."