Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., on Tuesday for reelection to Congress.

In an announcement on Trump’s “Save America” site, the former president praised Guthrie for “doing an outstanding job representing the people of Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District."

The former president said that Guthrie, “a West Point and Yale graduate … worked closely with me and my Administration to stop the illegal flow of fentanyl into our communities."

Trump said Guthrie deserves his “complete and total endorsement,” because he is “a conservative warrior who strongly supports our military and vets, defends the Second Amendment, and fiercely advocates for border security."

Guthrie has been in Congress since 2009 and serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, WFPL reported.

Guthrie has been criticized by opponents in the Republican primary for failing to support Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 loss, as well as for voting in favor of legislation supporting coronavirus vaccinations, Spectrum News reported.