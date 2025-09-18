GOP Blocks Bid to Subpoena FCC's Carr Over Kimmel Flap

House Republicans on Thursday blocked an effort by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., to subpoena Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, as Democrats criticized Carr's reported role in pressuring ABC to suspend late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, The Hill reported.

Democrats accused Carr of overstepping by targeting Kimmel's remarks about the man charged in the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel made several remarks on his show Monday and Tuesday about the reaction to the conservative leader's killing last week, suggesting many Trump supporters are trying to capitalize on Charlie Kirk's death.

"The MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Carr said Kimmel appeared to be making an intentional effort to mislead the public that the man accused in the fatal shooting was a supporter of President Donald Trump. Authorities say 22-year-old Tyler Robinson grew up in a conservative household in southern Utah but was enmeshed in "leftist ideology."

"The issue that arose here — where lots and lots of people were upset — was not a joke. It was not making fun or pillorying me or the administration or [Trump]," Carr said Thursday on CNBC.

"It was appearing to directly mislead the American public about a significant fact [about] probably one of the most significant political events we've had in a long time, for the most significant political assassination we've seen in a long time."

Khanna posted Thursday on X: "This administration has initiated the largest assault on free speech in modern history. I just motioned to subpoena @BrendanCarrFCC to stop the intimidation of private businesses and assault on free speech. Congress must wake up from our slumber, assert our power and do our job."

The committee voted 24-21 along party lines to strike down Khanna's measure. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the panel's top Democrat, said he plans to work with Chair James Comer, R-Ky., to ensure Carr testifies.

Before Kimmel's show was suspended Wednesday, Sinclair, the largest ABC affiliate group, told the network it would preempt Kimmel's show indefinitely. According to Sinclair, ABC suspended production of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following discussions between the broadcast group and the network.

"Mr. Kimmel's remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country," Sinclair Vice Chair Jason Smith said in a statement.

"We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr's remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks."

Sinclair said it will not lift the suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its stations until it holds formal talks with ABC about the network's commitment to professionalism and accountability.

Sinclair called on Kimmel to apologize directly to Kirk's family. The company also urged Kimmel to make a personal donation to the family and to Turning Point USA.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.