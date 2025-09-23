Trump Warns Brazil 'Will Fail' Without US Partnership

President Donald Trump declared Brazil cannot succeed without working alongside his administration, even as he struck a surprisingly warm tone in a brief encounter with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva before taking the stage at the United Nations on Tuesday.

"Brazil is doing poorly and will continue to do poorly," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly. "They can only do well when they're working with us."

"Without us, they will fail just as others have failed. It's true."

Trump hailed his sweeping new tariffs on Brazil, blasting its government for censorship, repression, judicial corruption, and unfair trade practices. He tied those actions to what he called a broader assault on American sovereignty under prior administrations.

The warning came moments after Trump recounted an unexpected meeting with Lula in the corridors of the U.N.

"I was walking in, and the leader of Brazil was walking out," Trump said. "We embraced. We actually agreed that we would meet next week."

"We had excellent chemistry — for about 39 seconds — but it was a good sign. He seemed like a very nice man. He liked me; I liked him."

Trump emphasized that his personal rapport with world leaders often translates into policy breakthroughs. But he made clear that friendship would not soften his stance on protecting U.S. sovereignty.

"Brazil has unfairly tariffed our nation in the past, but now we are hitting them back very hard," he said.

Trump framed the confrontation as part of his broader push to use tariffs as a tool of national defense, both economic and strategic.

"We're defending our sovereignty and our security throughout the world," Trump said, vowing never to allow foreign powers to exploit America as he accused the Biden administration of doing.

At the same time, Trump extended an olive branch, suggesting Brazil could benefit immensely from stronger cooperation with Washington.

"If Brazil works with us, they will thrive; if not, they won't," Trump concluded.