Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Dems Playing 'Parlor Games' on Spending Bill

Democrats will have a "big egg on their faces" if a spending bill isn't passed, but they are playing "parlor games" with the discussions on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill in hopes of achieving a spending package, Sen. Mike Braun said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"We'll end up getting convinced, or they'll convince themselves, that may be $2 trillion or $2.5 trillion is a bargain," the Indiana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Then it all cascades and they'll get it done without Republican votes."

The Democrats were able to push through the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan with 19 Senate Republicans, he added, but that was "connected at the hip from the beginning" with the larger spending bill.

"You've got to remember, Democrats are opportunists," Braun said, adding that he isn't putting much emphasis on what Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema do while refusing to vote for the bill as long as its price tag remains at $3.5 trillion.

But no matter what the final amount involves, it will be"bad for the economy," said Braun. "It's going to be a debt and inflation bomb that will sadly go off further down the road. We'll all be on a sugar high in the meantime of government spending."

Meanwhile, according to reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are planning to call for a suspension of the debt limit through 2022 to fund the federal government.

Braun said that has happened before.

"Back in 2020, we were $18 trillion in debt," he said. "We're now at $22 trillion, so I think Republicans have had an epiphany. I do think that we are going to stand strong on not being part of raising a debt limit, regardless of the mechanism, even though I am worried that they'll start trying to harsh trade, more money for defense, and throw a lot of largess out there that generally."