Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Biden WH a 'Train Wreck' on Border Policy

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Newsmax that the Biden administration's handling of the surge at the southern border has been a "train wreck."

Speaking Thursday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Judd stressed that members of his union are "frustrated" with officials failing to streamline policies straining Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) manpower.

"Every single time somebody goes through a checkpoint, when we release them to the streets, they typically have a legal right to be here, but we can't process them properly. Therefore, they don't have the proper paperwork," Judd explained.

"So, when they go through the checkpoint, we then have to run all of the checks all over again, which takes so much of our manpower out of the field," he continued. "And those checkpoints are ... where we detect and we apprehend a lot of the dangerous drugs that are coming in and killing so many of our children."

His comments arrive amid CBP data reporting 2,214,652 total border encounters in the fiscal year 2022, up nearly 600,000 from the previous fiscal year. In the 2023 fiscal year so far, the agency has noted 414,705 encounters.

Judd emphasized that directives focused on fixing the crisis "have to come" from Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' Department of Homeland Security (DHS), but "there's nothing coming from them."

"When Title 42 [public health-based expulsions] was set to expire, we were not even told when we were going to start processing people under Title 8 [normal immigration laws]," he stated. "Nothing is coming down through DHS."

The reason, Judd theorized, is because most appointees by the White House are "political activists."

"Those activists — they want the current chaos we are seeing at the border," the union head added. "That's why there's nothing coming down to fix this problem."

