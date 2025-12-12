Carr, GOP Meet Ahead of Senate Hearing on Kimmel Threats

Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission, said he is meeting with Senate Republicans ahead of next Wednesday's FCC oversight hearing, during which Democrats are expected to question him over his threats toward broadcasters for airing ABC comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Carr has met with six Republican members on the Senate Commerce Committee, the lawmakers said.

At the hearing, Democrats are expected to grill Carr over his comments in which he suggested broadcasters could face scrutiny for airing a segment during which ABC late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel said "the MAGA gang" was trying to politicize Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., also criticized Carr's comments at the time.

Republicans said they want to move on from Carr's remarks and focus on other issues facing the FCC.

Carr reportedly met with Moran and Republican Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, John Curtis of Utah, and Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

Several Republicans said Carr continues to align with the party's broadband and spectrum priorities, highlighting that shared ground as he heads into the hearing.

Moran and Sullivan said the controversy came up only briefly in their meetings with him.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said the GOP had already reckoned with Carr's comments.

"I think you heard them," he said. "People voiced it."

Fischer said she "didn’t pay attention to the Jimmy Kimmel stuff."

Capito said she will be paying attention to what Carr says when asked about his Kimmel comments.

"I'm sure that people will sort of be honing on that," Capito said. "I want to hear what he has to say."

Multiple Democrats said they did not know of any plans to meet with Carr prior to the hearing and that they plan to use the hearing to highlight free speech concerns.