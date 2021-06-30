'I'm Tired of It': Georgia's Raffensperger Seeks Atlanta-Area Election Takeover

Atlanta-area election counting issues finally have embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger saying "enough is enough," adding he "is tired of it," as he plans to have Fulton County elections to be taken over by the state of Georgia.

"I think people are saying, enough is enough," Raffensperger told Just the News in an exclusive podcast Wednesday.

"I'm tired of it, but so is everyone else who lives in the other 158 counties," he added.

The secretary of state told the podcast he will be invoking the newly passed law (Senate Bill 202) that calls on the state's Elections Board to take authority over elections in localities with habitual problems counting ballots.

Raffensperger was asked directly if he will recommend to the Elections Board to take Fulton County results into receivership.

"Yes is the answer to your question," he said.

"With SB 202, habitually failing counties can — actually the state election board can come in and replace the election director and really take over the governance of that."

Pressed again if it will be the secretary of state's "personal recommendation" that "the time has come for Fulton County to be taken over," Raffensperger repeated with just one word, "yes."

Raffensperger also noted he recommended top Fulton County election officials to be fired, but Fulton County declined to, according to Just the News.

The law was passed in Georgia's new election integrity reforms, which will be put into full effect for the 2022 midterm elections.

Raffensperger's hand-picked election monitor Carter Jones recently released a 29-page report on the Atlanta counting center rebuked by the Trump campaign.

"What he said was it's all this mismanagement," Raffensperger told Just the News. "The upside, positive note was that he did not see illegality or ballot stuffing. But all that mismanagement, dysfunction, what it does, it creates voter distrust, and it really lends itself to conspiracy theories. So it needs to be fixed. It's our largest county.

"And you know, people that live in Fulton County, like I do, I'm tired of it, but so is everyone else who lives in the other 158 counties."

Raffensperger also vowed a fight against the Biden Justice Department's lawsuit that claimed SB 202 disenfranchises minority voters through voter ID requirements, which he rebuked as a political lawsuit more than a true defense of voting rights.

"There's been progressives in the Justice Department for years that have been working on trying to stop election reforms that are common-sense reforms, that make sure that we can objectively identify voters," Raffensperger told the podcast. "You think about it, we've had photo ID for years in Georgia voting, and they said that was going to depress turnout. It didn't. We've had record turnout, record registrations."