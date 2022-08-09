Trump-Endorsed Finstad Wins Minnesota House Seat, '22 Primary

Republican Brad Finstad pulled off a pair of victories in the blue stat of Minnesota on Tuesday night, winning the District 1 House seat in a special election and the House GOP primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Finstad will be sworn in to replace late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., and serve until November's general election winner takes office next January.

Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Finstad was the agriculture official in the Trump administration. He defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, in special election to keep Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in Republican hands.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.