×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brad finstad | republican | donald trump | endorsed | minnesota | house

Trump-Endorsed Finstad Wins Minnesota House Seat, '22 Primary

brad finstad stands before a freshly plowed field in minnesota
Rep.-elect Brad Finstad, R-Minn. (Mark Zdechlik/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 August 2022 12:09 AM EDT

Republican Brad Finstad pulled off a pair of victories in the blue stat of Minnesota on Tuesday night, winning the District 1 House seat in a special election and the House GOP primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Finstad will be sworn in to replace late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., and serve until November's general election winner takes office next January.

Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Finstad was the agriculture official in the Trump administration. He defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, in special election to keep Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in Republican hands.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican Brad Finstad pulled off a pair of victories in the blue stat of Minnesota on Tuesday night, winning the District 1 House seat in a special election and the House GOP primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.
brad finstad, republican, donald trump, endorsed, minnesota, house
107
2022-09-10
Wednesday, 10 August 2022 12:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved