Cuomo Accuser Says Hillary Clinton No Longer Her 'Hero'

Lindsey Boylan, one of eight women who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment or misconduct, says former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton is no longer her hero after her response to the allegations.

Cuomo served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Bill Clinton between 1997 and 2001.

"There’s no way you don’t know who this man is if you’ve worked with, or around, him for decades," Boylan told The New Yorker in an extensive interview where she revealed new harassment and retaliation claims.

Hillary Clinton in a March 1 statement said, ''these stories are difficult to read" and "the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to."

Clinton added that she was "glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation."

Boylan, a former economic development aide for Cuomo, first accused the governor of sexual harassment on Twitter in December. She told The New Yorker of a previously unreported moment with Cuomo in 2018 at the governor’s mansion where Cuomo’s then-new dog, Captain, began to jump up and down.

Boylan said the governor joked that if he were a dog he would try to ''mount'' her, too.

''I remember being grossed out but also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say,'' Boylan said, adding, ''I just shrugged it off.'' A Cuomo spokesman denied the comment to The New Yorker and repeated Cuomo’s claim that he had not acted inappropriately around Boylan.

The New York Times on Friday reported that an eighth woman came forward with accusations of sexual harassment against Cuomo.

Alyssa McGrath, 33, a current aide who works for Cuomo, said the governor once looked down her shirt and told her she was ''beautiful'' in Italian. She said he also engaged in flirtatious behavior.

McGrath is the first current aide to speak in public about the allegations. Another current female aide, McGrath’s co-worker, says Cuomo groped her in the governor’s residence. The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who it did not name, was alone with Cuomo late last year when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has denied any wrongdoing and said he will not resign. He apologized earlier this month after two women accused him of sexual harassment and another alleged an unwanted advance, saying he didn’t know he was ''making anyone feel uncomfortable.''

At least six accusers — Charlotte Bennett, Boylan, Ana Liss, Karen Hinton, McGrath and McGrath’s friend — worked for the governor in Albany or during his time in President Bill Clinton’s Cabinet. Another, Anna Ruch, told The New York Times that she met Cuomo at a friend’s wedding.