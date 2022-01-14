×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Voting Rights | bowman | sinema | traitor | john lewis | voting rights

Rep. Jamaal Bowman: Sen. Sinema 'a Traitor' to Legacy of John Lewis

Rep. Jamaal Bowman: Sen. Sinema 'a Traitor' to Legacy of John Lewis
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., at Mercy College on June 14, 2021. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 14 January 2022 08:46 AM

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., is blasting Sen, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., as "a traitor" to the "legacy" of the late Rep. John Lewis and to "democracy" after she reiterated her support for the filibuster.

Bowman’s comments came in a Thursday post on Twitter, in which he retweeted a photo Sinema had once shared showing her with Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon who died in July 2020. Sinema had called him "my hero."

Bowman wrote: "Hero: a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Traitor: a person who betrays a friend, country, principle, etc. John Lewis is a hero, you are a traitor to his legacy, your constituents and our democracy."

President Joe Biden had met with Senate Democrats Thursday in an effort to jump-start their stalled voting legislation.

But Sinema declared she could not support a "short-sighted" rules change to get past a Republican blockade.

Sinema and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia have come under pressure to support a change to the filibuster rule that would permit Senate Democrats to pass their legislation with a simple majority, The Associated Press noted.

Sinema made it clear on Thursday that she would not go along with it.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Jamaal Bowman is blasting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as "a traitor" to the "legacy" of the late Rep. John Lewis and to "democracy" after she reiterated her support for the filibuster...
bowman, sinema, traitor, john lewis, voting rights
205
2022-46-14
Friday, 14 January 2022 08:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved