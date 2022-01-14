Rep. Jamaal Bowman: Sen. Sinema 'a Traitor' to Legacy of John Lewis

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., is blasting Sen, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., as "a traitor" to the "legacy" of the late Rep. John Lewis and to "democracy" after she reiterated her support for the filibuster.

Bowman’s comments came in a Thursday post on Twitter, in which he retweeted a photo Sinema had once shared showing her with Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon who died in July 2020. Sinema had called him "my hero."

Bowman wrote: "Hero: a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Traitor: a person who betrays a friend, country, principle, etc. John Lewis is a hero, you are a traitor to his legacy, your constituents and our democracy."

President Joe Biden had met with Senate Democrats Thursday in an effort to jump-start their stalled voting legislation.

But Sinema declared she could not support a "short-sighted" rules change to get past a Republican blockade.

Sinema and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia have come under pressure to support a change to the filibuster rule that would permit Senate Democrats to pass their legislation with a simple majority, The Associated Press noted.

Sinema made it clear on Thursday that she would not go along with it.