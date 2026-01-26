DHS Denies Report Bovino Was Removed From Border Patrol Role

A top official for Homeland Security is denying a report that Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as the "commander at large" for the U.S. Border Patrol and will return to his former job in California, where he was expected to retire soon.

On Monday the Atlantic reported that Bovino was being ousted, iting a Homeland Security official and two people said to have knowledge of the change.

But Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied the report on X:

"Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As @PressSec stated from the White House podium, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is a key part of the President's team and a great American."

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz each struck a conciliatory tone after a private phone call about immigration enforcement, a sign the two sides were seeking a way to end their standoff over a deportation drive that has seen two fatal shootings in Minneapolis.