Docs Show Biden Admin Opening Border, Handing Out Work Permits

Border Patrol documents show at least 160,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the country under the Biden administration with little oversight, monitoring, or risk for deportation — and have even been granted a level of legal status through temporary work permits — according to a new report.

Of particular concern to former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott is that the documents show an abuse of the Biden administration's parole authority, which can be used to grant work permits to illegal immigrants.

"By law and regulation, a parole shall only be granted on a case-by-case basis and only for significant humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit," Scott told Fox News after reviewing the documents. "Neither of these appear to apply to the current situation."

Documents obtained by Fox News show the administration has used parole authorities to grant nearly 32,000 work permits since August.

"As a field chief, I don't believe I ever approved more than 5 or 10 paroles in a year," Scott, who was forced out of his role earlier this summer by the Biden administration, told Fox News. "When I did, I ensured that the alien was monitored continuously and was detained or removed as soon as the circumstances allowed."

The documents also show 94,570 illegal immigrants have been released into the country with Notices to Report, which would require a migrant to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when they resettle into the U.S., according to the report.

Those that check in are not deported or detained as they await their immigration hearings.

Also, according to the documents, 40,000 illegals have been released into the U.S. since Aug. 6 without Alternatives to Detention (ATD) protocols, tracking on their cell phone, or an ankle monitor.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has publicly denied that the border is "open" for illegal migration, but he did blame the mass migration push on economic conditions and violence in Central American countries — two similar concerns expressed among congressional Republicans in Democrat-run cities for the past year.

"The downturn in economies, the attendant rise in violence, the downturn in economies made more acute by reason of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the suppression of any humanitarian relief over the past number of years, and the pent-up thirst for relief among many different populations," Mayorkas told Yahoo News. "I think an accumulation of (these) factors contributes to the rise in migration that we've seen this week."