Texas Gov. Abbott: Biden WH Pulling Patrol Agents Off Border

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott says his state is stepping up to fill in the gap at the U.S.-Mexico border created by the Biden administration.

"The Biden Administration is actually PULLING Border Patrol agents off the line," Abbott tweeted Friday along with video from Newsmax's "National Report" showing droves of migrants waiting to enter the U.S.

"Texas is stepping up to fill the gap. Thank you to Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers & Texas National Guard soldiers who are working night and day to hold the line," he added.

Texas has apprehended more than 373,000 illegal immigrants and made more than 28,000 criminal arrests since it launched Operation Lone Star, a multi-agency effort to secure the border and stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into the state.

"Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border," the governor's office said in a press release.

"Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden's open border policies."

With Title 42 ending, Abbott said, "Biden is laying down the welcome mat to people across the entire world, but Texas is deploying our new Texas Tactical Border Force.

"The Texas National Guard is loading Blackhawk helicopters and C-130s and deploying specially trained soldiers for the Texas Tactical Border Force, who will be deployed to hotspots all along the border to help intercept and repel large groups of migrants trying to enter Texas illegally."