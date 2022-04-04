House GOP Warns: 18,000 Migrants Per Day When Title 42 Expires

House Republicans are warning about an impending rush to the southern border by 18,000 migrants per day after President Joe Biden's administration plans to do away with Title 42 COVID-19 expulsions come May 23.

Title 42 was put in place by former President Donald Trump under border law to turn away migrants at the border due to the health concerns of the global coronavirus pandemic.

When the planned expiration of Title 42 protections expires May 23 as the Biden administration plans, House Republicans warn 18,000 migrants a day will cross the border, the Washington Examiner reported.

"I'm here to tell you, unfortunately, our fears were confirmed moreso than we even thought," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at a Monday House GOP press conference.

McCarthy noted Border Patrol agents are seeing high numbers of illegal migrants attempting to cross the border today and 55% are being sent back under Title 42.

"That's all going away in about six weeks," McCarthy said. "It's going to only ask for more to come. We are already seeing mayhem down along the border.

"There is no longer a few border cities, every city in America is now a border city," McCarthy added.

There are 8,000 crossing the southern border illegally every day, exceeding the operational capacity of 5,000 – and with Mexican cartels charging $4,000 per head, they are making $1 billion a month – according to Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y.

"We have a very good chance because of what's going on with this president's policies of having a destabilized nation on our border," Katko said. "This is a national security issue that's going to get worse as time goes on this summer."

Arizona, Missouri, and Louisiana have already sued the Biden administration to stop the expiration of Title 42, warning in the complaint doing that cuts off "the only safety valve preventing this administration's disastrous border policies from devolving into an unmitigated chaos and catastrophe," the Examiner reported.