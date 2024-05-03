Biden Admin Taps New Playmaker on Border Issues

The Biden administration reportedly is bringing in a new point guard on border issues to the White House.

The Department of Homeland Security's Blas Nuñez-Neto has been involved in what has been one of the most contentious issues for President Joe Biden, Axios reported Friday.

The move comes as Biden considers executive actions on immigration to address what voters consider a top concern ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

In April, a Gallup poll found that for the third straight month, more Americans named immigration before any other issue as the "most important" problem facing the nation — the longest streak of concern about the issue in 24 years.

According to Axios, Nuñez-Neto, who was born in Argentina, has been a leading advocate for the administration in dealing with the massive flood of migrants and asylum seekers at the southern border.

He also played a central role in the Senate negotiations over a bipartisan border deal that went down in flames in February after pushback by Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

"With commanding knowledge of immigration policy and deep expertise in foreign relations, [Nuñez-Neto] brings unique and invaluable perspective to some of the most complex issues we face," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement to the news outlet.

Axios reported Nuñez-Neto will be on a White House team headed by deputy chief of staff Natalie Quillian — rather than part of the Domestic Policy Council or National Security Council that have been the main drivers on border issues.

Since Susan Rice left as head of DPC, Quillian — a close ally of Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients — has taken more ownership of the DPC's immigration portfolio, Axios reported.