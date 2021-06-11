Meghan McCain Calls VP Harris a 'Moron' for Border Statement

Meghan McCain, co-host of "The View," called Vice President Kamala Harris a "moron" after the vice president struggled to answer questions on border policy.

Harris "sounded like a moron," McCain said.

Harris met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday in Mexico City to discuss the border. Earlier, Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, where, in an interview, she said, according to The New York Times, "I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come."

McCain made the comments in a panel discussion on the show broadcast Friday, which also featured Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and comedian Michelle Buteau. "I thought she sounded like a moron when she was talking to Lester Holt and her nervous laugh is making me nervous that she doesn't know what she's doing," McCain said, according to The Hill.

Although Harris made her trip to Mexico, there have been no known reports of her visiting the U.S.-Mexican border as vice president.

“I think the longer she waits, the harder it is for her to explain why she hasn’t gone to view this crisis herself and form her own opinions about what’s going on,” Ernst said. “So, I would just encourage her to do it very, very soon, and let’s figure out the solution.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have implored President Joe Biden and Harris to go to the border and see the conditions there for themselves.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas called on Biden and Harris to visit the border, but wagered they should "not do a staged visit."

“Come and sit down with people that I’ve met through all my life," Cuellar said. "Talk to the sheriffs, talk to the mayors, talk to the county judges, talk to the business leaders. They’re frustrated because what they’re seeing is, they’re seeing people just coming in, in large numbers.”