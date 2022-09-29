RNC's McDaniel: Biden's Policies Will Take Congressional Dems Down

We’re less than 50 days away from the 2022 midterm elections and showing Democrats in Congress the door. After two years of one-party, Democratic rule​, voters are fed up with their failures, false promises, and pandering.

They want representatives who will put their interests first.

Thankfully, Republicans have nominated a slate of diverse and dynamic candidates who will take back the U.S. House. Arizona has some of the best opportunities for Republican gains.

In northern Arizona, Republican Eli Crane is an unabashed supporter of the right to self-defense, an advocate for unborn life, and a small business owner.

In central Arizona, Kelly Cooper is drawing upon his experiences as a Marine Corps veteran and restaurant owner to look out for the interests of his community.

And in the southeastern part of the state, Republican Juan Ciscomani is on track to take his story of achieving the American Dream to Congress.

As a husband and dad of six, a first-generation American, and a native Arizonan with years of experience working on the issues the Grand Canyon State faces, Juan is ready to lead in Washington.

Republicans are poised to transform the Midwest, too.

In my home state of Michigan, John James — a West Point graduate who spent eight years in the Army flying Apache helicopters, a businessman, and a family man — is running to bring conservative leadership to the eastern side of the state.

And in Indiana, Jennifer-Ruth Green looks forward to putting to use her 20 years of military experience and the breadth of knowledge about Northwest Indiana issues she’s gained through her nonprofit work in the state.

In the Lone Star State, Republicans have nominated Texas native Wesley Hunt, who will put his military, engineering, and business background to use as he works to bring conservative values to Washington.

And in the Rio Grande Valley, Monica De La Cruz seeks to use her firsthand experience living on the border to bring much needed urgency to the crisis her community faces.

In Virginia, Jen Kiggans is ready to draw upon her experience as a veteran of the U.S. Navy, state senator, nurse practitioner, and wife and mother to fight for her fellow Virginians.

In fact, Kiggans has already proven she’ll be a champion for our servicemembers as a speaker at the RNC’s veterans’ community center in Virginia Beach, Virginia this summer.

After two terms of Democrat Elaine Luria — who has voted with Biden 99% of the time — Virginians deserve someone who will actually represent their values, not those of the radical left.

But the truth is, it’s not just Luria who’s out of touch with her constituents.

Congressional Democrats all over the country — from Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton in Arizona to Lizzie Fletcher and Vicente Gonzalez in Texas — have dutifully fallen in line with Biden’s destructive agenda, consistently championing policies undermining the people they claim to represent.

Democrats don’t hesitate to burden taxpayers with a tax hike on top of raging inflation in the middle of a recession.

They vote to stifle American energy even as gas prices remain high.

They refuse to do the bare minimum to secure our border, like hiring 18,000 Border Patrol agents, even as they fund 87,000 IRS Agents to audit the middle class.

They back the "Defund the Police" movement and support soft-on-crime policies despite a crime wave in Democratic Party-run cities.

And they silence parents’ voices and kept kids masked or out of school entirely, all while looking out for special interest groups like teachers’ unions.

None of this is popular with voters.

That’s bad news for Biden Democrats who have been rubber stamps for his radical wish list. Now, their record is coming back to haunt them.

Voters hold Democrats responsible for the challenges their families are facing today.

Americans are ready for change.

That starts with firing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leftwing allies this coming Nov. 8.

Ronna McDaniel has been chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) since 2017. Previously, she was chair of the Michigan GOP (2015-2017).