Trump: Dems Want to Fight for Ukraine Border, Ignore Our Own

The invasion of Ukraine has been a "catastrophic disaster," but while Democrats in Washington are rushing to microphones to declare that country's borders are sacred, they are not concerned about the "catastrophe" at the United States-Mexico border, former President Donald Trump said in his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

"We feel for Ukraine in so many ways, but 'Ukraine's sovereignty must be defended at all costs,' they say, even while they're destroying our own borders and surrendering our own sovereignty," Trump told the crowd. "We have a border that's a catastrophe. We have people coming into our country that we don't want. They will not be good for our country. You will be paying a price for many, many years to come."

Further, Trump told the Orlando audience, terrorists are coming into the country by plane after leaving during the evacuation, but the White House officials said that the people coming are the ones who "rushed the planes."

"Those are very energetic people," he said. "Those are people that you'll be paying a big price for in years to come."

Meanwhile, the most important duty of all elected lawmakers is to protect and defend the United States, and that begins with protecting and defending the nation's borders, Trump commented.

But under President Joe Biden, "we're losing our country. It's no different than if we had lost it in a war."

Because of the border chaos, "millions of people are pouring in, descending on our communities camping in our towns, depleting our resources, flouting our laws and bringing crime, drugs, and death to the streets of our cities and communities," Trump added. "They're not only coming from Central and South America. They're coming from all over the world, over 160 countries in many cases, from jails that are being emptied. Into our country, as though we are a dumping ground. We're not."

The Biden administration, however, has spent months "obsessing" over how to stop the invasion of Ukraine, a foreign country thousands of miles away, said Trump.

"The Biden administration cares more about helping citizens of a distant foreign nation than it does about our own citizens," Trump said. "Our country is a mess. Our country is a dangerous place, and it's getting worse and worse every day, and when you hear 3 million people this year, it's not 3 million; it's probably 3 to 4 times that number. It's probably 10 million, 11 million, or 12 million."

And, he added, "if the radical Democrats truly want to fight for democracy abroad. If they want to look and look abroad and fight for what they want to fight for … they should start with the democracy that is under threat."