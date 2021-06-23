Trump Takes Credit for Harris' Visit to Border: 'Would Have Never Gone'

Former President Donald Trump says Vice President Kamala Harris would "have never gone" to the U.S.-Mexico border if he and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had not scheduled a visit there.

"After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created – a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair border policies," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC.

"Harris and Biden were given the strongest border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history.

"If Governor Abbott and I weren't going there next week, she would have never gone!"

Harris' first official visit to the border is set for Friday, according to reports, just days before Trump visits with GOP Gov. Abbott. Harris has been heavily criticized for not visiting the southern border in the three months since being tasked with leading the White House border response by President Joe Biden.

Harris earlier this month visited Guatemala and Mexico, but her visit there came under scrutiny for her flipping to the Trump administration mantra, warning those seeking to migrate to the United States: "Do not come."

Abbott has announced a number of border response measures in Texas, which he said will "do the work of the federal government."

And, Republicans have long noted Biden and Harris' refusal to go to the border is a function of them not wanting to hear the reality of what locals, law enforcement, and border agents will tell them, ostensibly: restore the Trump administration measures you had unwound since taking office.