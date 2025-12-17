FBI's Bongino Is Resigning

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on Wednesday he would resign from the agency in January.

"I want to thank President Trump, AG (Pam) Bondi, and Director (Kash) Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose," Bongino wrote on the social media platform X as speculation about his future steps swirled throughout the day.

Earlier, President Donald Trump he thought the FBI deputy director wanted to "go back to his show," following media reports that the former podcaster was planning to quit his role.

"Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show," Trump told reporters.

Bongino, a former New York City police officer, member of the Secret Service and right-wing podcaster, was an unusual pick for the FBI's No. 2 post, which historically had been filled by career agents who had worked their way up the ranks.

Before joining the FBI, Bongino hosted "The Dan Bongino Show," a nationally syndicated conservative radio program and top-ranked podcast where he delivered sharp criticism of Democrats, the media and federal law enforcement. The show, distributed by Westwood One and downloaded millions of times per month, ended earlier this year when Bongino took the deputy director role, according to industry figures and prior statements by Bongino.

Newsmax contributed to this report.