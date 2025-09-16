WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bondi | violence | threats | first amendment | speech

Bondi: Violence Threats Not Protected by 1st Amendment

By    |   Tuesday, 16 September 2025 01:56 PM EDT

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday clarified her position on hate speech, asserting that the First Amendment "does not and will never protect violence."

"Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It's a crime. For far too long, we've watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over," Bondi said in a post on X.

Bondi's post comes a day after she raised eyebrows on the right when she said the Department of Justice would "absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech." Bondi made the comments on the "Katie Miller Pod" on Monday.

Conservative outlets and pundits pounced.

"This is egregiously wrong. The First Amendment exists precisely to protect speech some people may find offensive," National Review editor Philip Klein said.

"She must think she is the Attorney General of the United Kingdom," conservative radio host Erick Erickson posted on X. "If Pam Bondi thinks hate speech is a thing that is both real and prosecutable, every preacher in America will be prosecuted for quoting scripture on marriage and two genders."

Bondi sharpened her position on Tuesday.

"You cannot call for someone's murder. You cannot swat a Member of Congress. You cannot dox a conservative family and think it will be brushed off as 'free speech.' These acts are punishable crimes, and every single threat will be met with the full force of the law," Bondi said in Tuesday's post.

Bondi had Charlie Kirk in mind when she made her initial comments on Monday, saying, "there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society" for hate speech.

However, it was Kirk himself who weighed in on the subject in a post last year.

"Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free," he wrote in May 2024.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday clarified her position on hate speech, asserting that the First Amendment "does not and will never protect violence." "Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence...
bondi, violence, threats, first amendment, speech
341
2025-56-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 01:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved