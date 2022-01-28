×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: boebert | rogan | spotify | young

Rep. Boebert Praises Spotify for Standing up for Joe Rogan's Freedom of Speech

Rep. Boebert Praises Spotify for Standing up for Joe Rogan's Freedom of Speech
Joe Rogan introduces fighters during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Carmen Mandato/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 28 January 2022 11:54 AM

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Thursday lauded Spotify for standing up for podcaster Joe Rogan’s right to freedom of speech.

"In the era of Cancel Culture, it’s great to see @Spotify stand up for Joe Rogan’s right to free speech," she tweeted. "It’s a shame that more big tech companies can’t learn this lesson."

Her remarks came as Neil Young began removing his music from the streaming platform after the singer-songwriter delivered an ultimatum to the company to choose him or Rogan, Variety reported.

Young took issue with statements made on Rogan's podcast, ''The Joe Rogan Experience,'' that were critical of COVID-19 vaccines.

''Spotify has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID,'' Young posted in a statement on his website. ''I first learned of this problem by reading that 200-plus doctors had joined forces, taking on the dangerous, life-threatening COVID falsehoods found in Spotify programming."

And in a now-deleted letter, Young wrote: ''With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE [Joe Rogan Experience], which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world's largest podcast and has tremendous influence,'' the musician wrote. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Spotify dodged the criticism. 

''We want all the world's music and audio content to be available to Spotify users," a spokesperson said. "With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Thursday lauded Spotify for standing up for podcaster Joe Rogan's right to freedom of speech.
boebert, rogan, spotify, young
234
2022-54-28
Friday, 28 January 2022 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved