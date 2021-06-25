Rep. Boebert Blasts Biden's 'Basement Incompetency'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., ripped into President Joe Biden’s "basement incompetency" and said it is time to end his unemployment bonuses.

Her comments came in a Thursday tweet and in a speech on the House floor.

"There are three people who come to mind when I think of people who cannot even give their money away," she said in the speech.

She then named progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault, and Biden.

"Do you remember when her donations were returned to her by members of Congress because they don’t want to be associated with her?" she said of Ocasio-Cortez.

"Those three cannot even give money away. In fact, by July 3, 25 states across America will have rejected President Biden’s federal unemployment benefit bonuses.

"I meet with organizations every day that request funds for worthwhile endeavors," she said. "Sadly, America is $28 trillion in debt and can’t afford to spend the money on many of these worthy causes. But leave it to Joe Biden to try to spend money in a way that actually hurts our economy and is rejected by Republicans and Democrat governors across our entire country. That’s a special level of basement incompetency.

"We have 9.3 million unfilled jobs and I hear back home businesses can’t get people back to work because they are making more to sit at home on the couch The Biden regime is literally incentivizing laziness. But then again they set that example on a regular basis—calling it quits in the middle of the day. In my home state of Colorado many corporations are offering bonuses that small businesses can’t afford. We’re seeing massive signing bonuses from $10,000 to $30,000 for utility and HVAC Workers And that’s simply unsustainable. According to The Colorado Restaurant Association more than 90% of restaurants are having issues finding workers.

"I’m one of them. I’ve had employees say: ‘I cannot work more than two days a week. I cannot exceed 12 hours of work because it will cut into my benefits.’ That is un-American.

"Joe Biden is quickly becoming the greatest threat to small business since "Fauci’s fraud." While small businesses across my district and across America are struggling to find workers (and) struggling to stay open, Joe Biden is struggling to stay awake."

"I’m calling on this administration to end these excessive federal COVID payouts and stop de-incentivizing work"

She echoed those comments in a tweet. She wrote: "Biden's "basement incompetency" is the greatest threat to small businesses since Fauci's fraud. It's time to end Biden's unemployment bonuses."