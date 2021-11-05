Rep. Boebert Pokes Fun at AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Dress

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., certainly made a fashion statement Thursday night with a photo she posted of herself and former President Donald Trump on social media.

Wearing a red dress with the words, "Let's Go Brandon" in white, Boebert used a pose reminiscent of a "Tax the Rich" dress worn by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"It's not a phrase, it's a movement! #LGB," Boebert tweeted with a photo of her and Trump, who's giving his familiar thumbs up.

"Let’s go Brandon" has become a popular phrase to express displeasure with the job being done by President Joe Biden.

It started after NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won his first race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. While Brown was being interviewed after the victory, fans chanted "F**k Joe Biden" but the NBC Sports reporter asking questions said the chants said "Let's go Brandon."

Boebert later retweeted other posts showing herself in the dress.

"Catching up w friends @ Mar a lago @DiamondandSilk @RepBoebert @laurenboebert," tweeted T.W. Shannon, chair of Black Voices for Trump.

"Congreswoman @laurenboebert says everything better than @AOC. #LetsGoBrandon," tweeted gunnery Sgt. Jessie Jane Duff, 2020 campaign co-chair, Veterans for Trump.

"Winning," American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted.

AOC wore a white dress with the words "Tax the Rich" in red to the Met Gala in September.

During an interview on the event's red carpet, Ocasio-Cortez said she and dress designer Aurora James discussed "what it means to be working-class women of color at the Met."

"And we said, We can't just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, and while the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it," AOC said, Fox News reported.

Boebert, one of three GOP lawmakers elected to the board of the conservative House Freedom Caucus on Thursday, has been a vocal critic of her Democrat colleagues and their support of Biden’s progressive agenda.

"The American people aren't buying [Biden’s] fast-track to socialism," she recently told Fox News.

Boebert's latest tweet came two days after Republicans surprisingly won the governor's race in Virginia and came within range of capturing the gubernatorial race in New Jersey.

Also, Republican Winsome Sears became the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia by winning the lieutenant governor’s race.