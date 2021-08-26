Sen. Menendez: 'We Can't Trust the Taliban With Americans' Security'

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement on Thursday that ''we can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security," following the attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Menendez tweeted on Thursday: ''I strongly & forcefully condemn today’s explosions outside of the Kabul airport targeting US citizens, personnel, & vulnerable Afghans trying to flee Afghanistan.''

''This is a full-fledged humanitarian crisis, and U.S. government personnel, already working under extreme circumstances, must secure the airport and complete the massive evacuation of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans desperately trying to leave the country,'' the New Jersey Democrat said in a statement.

''I understand that American personnel were among the casualties and my prayers are with the victims of this cowardly attack and their families,'' Menendez added. ''As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security.''

When asked last weekend if he trusts the Taliban, President Joe Biden said, ''I don't trust anybody.''

He added, ''So far, the Taliban has not taken action against U.S. forces. So far, they have, by and large, followed through what they said, in terms of allowing Americans to pass through, and the like. We'll see whether or not what they say turns out to be true.''