CEO Iger Asks Whether DeSantis Wants Disney in Florida

Disney CEO Bob Iger questioned whether Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the entertainment giant to remain in the state given the contentious relationship that has developed between them.

"Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people and pay more taxes, or not?" Iger asked Wednesday during the company's second quarter earnings call.

After Iger's predecessor, Bob Chapek, spoke out last year against Florida's parental rights in education bill championed by DeSantis, the governor and prospective candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination moved to dissolve the company's more than 50-year agreement with the state to self-govern a nearly 39-square-mile parcel of land in central Florida on which it built the Walt Disney World resort.

Disney filed a federal lawsuit against the state, claiming moves by DeSantis and the state Legislature against it are part of a "retribution campaign" because the company spoke out against the bill.

"The case we filed last month made our position and the facts very clear, and this really is about one thing and one thing only, and that's retaliating against us for taking a position about pending legislation," Iger said. "In taking that position, we were merely exercising our right to free speech."

Iger said there are about 2,000 special districts in Florida established, like Disney's, to foster investment and development. He said they made it easier for Disney and others to do business in the state. The Legislature replaced Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District board with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, whose board members were picked by DeSantis.

"We built a business that employs 75,000 people and attracts tens of millions of people to the state," Iger said. "While it's easy to say the Reedy Creek special district that was established for us over 50 years ago benefited us, it's misleading to not also consider how much Disney has benefited the state of Florida.

"We're not the only company operating a special district. ... Daytona [International] Speedway has one, so do The Villages, which is a prominent retirement community, and there are countless others. If the goal is leveling the playing field, then a uniform application of the law or government oversight of special districts needs to occur or be applied to all special districts."

Iger said Disney plans on investing $17 billion in the state over the next 10 years. He said: "We pay our fair of taxes, we employ thousands of people, and by the way, we pay them above the minimum wage, substantially above the minimum wage dictated by the state of Florida. We also provide them with great benefits and free education.

"Our primary goal has always been to be able to continue to do exactly what we've been doing there, which is investing in Florida," he said. "We're proud of the tourism industry that we created and we want to continue to delivering the best possible experience for guests going forward."

Newsmax reached out to DeSantis' office for comment.